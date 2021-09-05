Spokane air quality edges near ‘unhealthy’

by Matthew Kincanon

Matthew Kincanon. Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you looked outside Sunday morning, you got a few of the smoky air that is borderline unhealthy in Spokane.

The air quality current stands at 88, meaning it is ‘moderate,’ according to Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. Moderate means the air quality is acceptable, but there may be a health concern for some people who are sensitive to pollution.

That is near the edge of becoming ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ which is 101 on the Air Quality Index.

The smoke is coming fires in Oregon and and near Yakima.

As inversions set in this evening, smoke will linger closer to the surface. A few sites across the Palouse and L-C Valley are at unhealthy readings. Moderate readings are being reported most other sites. Increasing wind on Sunday should improve the air quality. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/q9XIdbTSqY — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 5, 2021

RELATED: Smoke, sunshine, and warm temperatures on Sunday

RELATED: Pullman air quality drops to ‘unhealthy’

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.