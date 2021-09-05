Spokane air quality edges near ‘unhealthy’
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you looked outside Sunday morning, you got a few of the smoky air that is borderline unhealthy in Spokane.
The air quality current stands at 88, meaning it is ‘moderate,’ according to Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency. Moderate means the air quality is acceptable, but there may be a health concern for some people who are sensitive to pollution.
That is near the edge of becoming ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ which is 101 on the Air Quality Index.
The smoke is coming fires in Oregon and and near Yakima.
