Spokane Aerial Performance Arts opens fall classes in new studio space

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Need a new, fun way to exercise? Try your hand at the circus arts with Spokane Aerial Performance Arts.

The studio teaches students to perform with silk ropes in ways that build flexibility, core strength and balance.

They also now have a new studio space at 6515 E Main Ave. to hold classes, performances and events.

Classes are ongoing and can be joined at any time between now and Dec. 23. They will resume again after the holidays.

Spokane Aerial Performance Arts teaches circus arts with silk ropes, aerial loops, cyr wheels and much more! Youth and adults take classes to learn how to perform for audiences or just get some exercise in!

Spokane Aerial Performance Arts offers classes even for the brand new beginner who may not be in shape yet.

They also offer several levels of silk, hammock and aerial hoop classes.

Membership workouts are also available — open workouts for current students and also for others in the community who may want to work out but are not taking a class.

Classes cost $73 per month for four, 1-hour classes. These classes are Monday through Thursday as well as Saturday and Sunday at various times.

Some months have only three weeks and the monthly price would be pro-rated.

Membership workouts are $90 and open training hours offered are five days a week, three hours each day.

For more information on classes for youth and adults, see the official website.

