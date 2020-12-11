Spokane actress feeds the homeless and supports local restaurants with $12,000 donation

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane actress is celebrating the “12 Days of Christmas” with a generous donation to 12 local shelters and 12 local restaurants.

Sydney Sweeney, who was born and raised in Spokane, is donating $12,000 to make the holiday season brighter for people experiencing homelessness and local restaurants who are struggling financially because of the pandemic.

“I’ve been seeing the struggles my hometown has been going through and how hard this crisis has been affecting families, homeless and the restaurants,” Sweeney said. “I wanted to do something to spread love and kindness for those in need. I hope others are inspired by the holiday season and find ways to give as well. By helping each other we can get through these trying times together.”

Sweeney is working with the City of Spokane, Spokane County, US Foods, Visit Spokane and the Washington Hospitality Association to make it all possible. Twelve area restaurants will use the funds to create meals that will then be delivered to a different shelter in the 12 days leading up to Christmas.

“Sydney Sweeney and our regional partners are example of how the Spokane community and those connected to it rally to help those in need,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “Her heart and generosity provide a hot meal and some holiday cheer to our houseless neighbors during the holiday season and support local small businesses during a time when they are struggling. Sydney’s thoughtfulness to create a small business partnership shows that the Spokane region is truly its best when we come together. Putting the needs of others first defines the character of our community and what the holiday season is about.”

US Foods will deliver around 400 meals total, with the first round of meals going out December 14.

“Miss Sweeney’s incredible commitment to supporting her hometown is inspiring and heartfelt,” said Commissioner Al French. “What a wonderful gift this is to help not just one group of people, but many.”

