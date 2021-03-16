Spokane a finalist for ‘All-America City’ award

SPOKANE, Wash. — Locals know Spokane is a hidden gem and now, the Lilac City is being recognized on the national level.

The National Civic League announced on Tuesday that Spokane is a finalist for their 2021 All-America City Award.

The award, given to 10 communities each year since 1949, celebrates villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in “innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.”

“This year’s finalist communities have managed the compounding difficulties of the past year, all while building equity and resilience. Their accomplishments are a testament to what can be achieved when government, residents, businesses and other stakeholders collaboraate,” said NCL President Doug Linkhart.

The list of finalists include:

Barberton, OH

Bellevue, WA

Carlisle, PA

Dallas, TX

El Paso, TX

Englewood, CO

Evanston, IL

Fitzgerald, GA

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Wayne, IN

Kansas City, MO

Livermore, CA

Miami Lakes, FL

Miramar, FL

Morrisville, NC

Richmond, VA

Southfield, MI

Spokane, WA

Sumter, SC

Wheat Ridge, CO

Finalist communities will gather a team of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participated in a virtual presentation in June.

Winners will be announced later this year.

