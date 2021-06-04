Splash pads are now open in the City of Spokane

Rylee Fitzgerald by Rylee Fitzgerald

SPOKANE, Wash — As of Friday, some of Spokane’s splash pads are open for business.

Splash pads in Audubon, Merkel, Friendship, Pacific and Riverfront parks are now open, and the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation said that more are opening soon.

The city says that they are working to open irrigation lines and get permits for all 19 of the city parks splash pads, now that updated COVID guidelines allow for the parks to be operated without a staff monitor on site.

The City of Spokane Parks and Recreation say that the splash pads should all be up and running for the community by the end of June.

