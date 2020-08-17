Spirit Lake man dies after ATV rollover crash

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A Spirit Lake man died after rolling over an ATV and getting trapped underneath it.

The crash happened Saturday night, and Spirit Lake Police, Idaho State Police, Spirit Lake Fire, Timberlake Fire and Kootenai County Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

First responders found 63-year-old James Brown unresponsive and pinned beneath an ATV. They were able to move the vehicle and get him out but were unable to revive him.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to Spirit Lake Police.

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**On 08/15/2020 at approximately 9:30 PM, the Spirit Lake Police Department, Idaho State… Posted by Spirit Lake Police Department on Sunday, August 16, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.