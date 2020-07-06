Spirit Lake fire burns 70 acres, crews continue to work toward containment

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A fire near Spirit Lake has burned 70 acres since Friday.

The Idaho Department of Lands originally said the fire was expected to be fully extinguished by noon on Sunday.

On Sunday, the fire had reached 40 acres and was 90 percent contained, but the fire flared up and continued to burn throughout the day. When that happened, crews pushed the timeline for full containment to 8 p.m. Sunday, but the fire kept spreading and crews had to continue their efforts into Monday morning.

According to the IDL, the fire reached two areas of heavy fuel and threw sparks up the hill, which was two acres outside of the fire line.

Two engines worked on the fire throughout the night Sunday. Air operations, a dozer and ground crews responded back to the area early Monday morning.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

