Spinouts close eastbound lanes across Stevens Pass near Scenic

Erin Robinson,
Posted:
by Erin Robinson
Stevens Pass
Credit: WSDOT

STEVENS PASS – Eastbound lanes of US 2/Stevens Pass are closed at Scenic because of multiple spun out vehicles.

There is no estimated time for reopening, but westbound lanes are still open. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

READ: Driving or flying to your holiday destination? Here’s how to check travel conditions

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories