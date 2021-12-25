Spinouts close eastbound lanes across Stevens Pass near Scenic

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

STEVENS PASS – Eastbound lanes of US 2/Stevens Pass are closed at Scenic because of multiple spun out vehicles.

US 2 Stevens Pass is closed EB at MP 58 at Scenic due to multiple spun out vehicles. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. WB US 2 remains open. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 25, 2021

There is no estimated time for reopening, but westbound lanes are still open. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

