Spinouts close eastbound lanes across Stevens Pass near Scenic
STEVENS PASS – Eastbound lanes of US 2/Stevens Pass are closed at Scenic because of multiple spun out vehicles.
There is no estimated time for reopening, but westbound lanes are still open. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.
READ: Driving or flying to your holiday destination? Here’s how to check travel conditions
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.