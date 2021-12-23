Spinouts, adverse weather close both directions of Stevens Pass

STEVENS PASS — US 2/Stevens Pass is closed in both directions because of multiple spinouts and adverse weather.

The closure begins at Scene (milepost 58) and continues to about five miles west of Coles Corner (milepost 79).

There is no estimated time for reopening.

