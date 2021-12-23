Spinouts, adverse weather close both directions of Stevens Pass

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

STEVENS PASS — US 2/Stevens Pass is closed in both directions because of multiple spinouts and adverse weather.

The closure begins at Scene (milepost 58) and continues to about five miles west of Coles Corner (milepost 79).

US 2 Stevens Pass is closed in both directions from MP 58 at Scenic to MP 79, five miles west of Coles Corner, due to multiple spun out vehicles and adverse weather. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 23, 2021

There is no estimated time for reopening.

RELATED: Driving or flying to your holiday destination? Here’s how to check travel conditions

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.