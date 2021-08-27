Spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations forces Providence to pause more surgeries, procedures

SPOKANE, Wash.– Providence announced Thursday it was putting additional surgeries and procedures performed at Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital on hold because of the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Health leaders said patients who have surgery scheduled in the next two weeks should call their doctor’s office for more information and to reschedule.

Providence said it doesn’t know how long the pause in procedures will be. The health care provider said it is directly influenced by the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 and staffing issues.

Teams are constantly evaluating each surgery and patient’s need so decisions can be made on a case-by-case basis in partnership with surgical leadership, Providence said.

The health care provider said 90 percent of its COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. It strongly encouraged anyone who is able to get the vaccine to do so.

Earlier this month, Providence announced it was postponing some non-emergency surgeries and procedures at local hospitals due to increased COVID hospitalizations.

Hospitals across the country have been dealing with rising COVID hospitalizations as the Delta variant surges. On Thursday, the Spokane Regional Health District reported 310 new COVID-19 cases. They also reported there were 211 people hospitalized with the virus.

