Spectacular spring weather on the way for Thursday – Kris

Today in Spokane, we almost hit 60° for the first time this season. We missed it by one degree. There is a very good chance that we will finally break into the sixties over the weekend, but in the meantime, it’s going to be a little bit cooler for Thursday. A cold front is passing through the Inland Northwest this evening. It’s going to bring some light showers to the area before we dry out and clear out after midnight. Thursday will start out with bright blue skies and light winds. Expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. That’s a dip from today, but still a few degrees above average.

A warming trend will take our temperatures into the lower 60s for the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through Sunday, with more clouds than sun. The chance of showers returns in our forecast as early as Sunday late afternoon.