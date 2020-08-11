Special Kids of Spokane: Parents of special needs children react to remote learning

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The idea of remote learning already has some parents on edge about how their child will keep up this school year.

For parents with special needs children, there’s another layer of uncertainty and concerns.

4 News now spoke with a couple of parents who are in the Facebook group ‘Special Kids of Spokane’.

The group is made up of families with special needs children and before the pandemic, members would normally meet in person to socialize and share resources.

The founder of the group, Becky Bayden, is a parent who homeschools her son.

He has autism, ADHD, OCD, anxiety and developmental delays.

She believes her son would not benefit from virtual learning, but needs hands-on and face-to face interaction.

Another parent in the group, Randi Johnson, has a daughter who attends a Spokane Public School.

She says the special education resources her daughter needed when school went virtual in the spring were not offered.

And even though there’s a more structured plan in place, Johnson is concerned how her daughter will keep up in the fall.

Going forward, she plans to stay with SPS, but with some extra help from private special education services.

You can join the private Special Kids of Spokane group here or Special Teens of Spokane if you have a teenager with special needs.

