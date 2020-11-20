SPD: Woman breaks into vacant apartment, claims to be ‘rescuing’ hidden child

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman broke into a vacant apartment Tuesday, claiming to be rescuing a missing child.

911 dispatchers received a call around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday from a woman on N. Washington St. and W. Indiana Ave.

Dispatchers told officers that the woman was yelling at 911, claiming she could hear someone coughing in the vacant apartment next to hers. She also said that her identity had been stolen and people were being tortured in a garage.

Minutes later, police received a call from the property manager of the apartment complex. He explained that one of his tenants had used a chainsaw to cut through a pipe, causing a large water leak. SDP later identified that tenant as the 911 caller from before.

When police arrived, the woman had told a witness that there was a 6-year-old child in the apartment. She said that the child was located in a hole in the concrete, and she was “trying to rescue them.” The woman then set a fire in the hole, then cut a large section of the wall between the vacant apartment and her apartment.

Officers confirmed there was not a child in the apartment, and there was no evidence to indicate a child was missing.

According to the property manager, about $3,000 of damage was caused, and did press charges.

The woman was booked into the Spokane County Jail for First Degree Malicious Mischief.

