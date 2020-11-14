SPD warns of car theft, issues reminder to not leave your car running unattended in the cold

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — As it gets colder out, you may be tempted to leave your car running as you wait for it to heat up from the comfort of your home. Spokane Police is asking you to avoid doing that.

Of the 31 cars stolen last week, police said 11 had keys inside them at the time or were left running.

Leaving your car running not only puts it at risk for being stolen; police say it’s also illegal to leave it running and unattended on public streets.

In a release, Spokane Police list off ways you can avoid car theft. Those include making sure your doors are always locked, closing your windows completely, and not leaving a spare set of keys inside.

READ: Spokane Police arrest burglar found inside stolen car

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.