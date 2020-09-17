SPD: Wanted domestic violence suspect found assaulting victim, arrested on new charges

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man previously wanted on domestic violence charges was found assaulting his victim overnight, according to the Spokane Police Department.

James Ray House, 54, was booked into the Spokane County Jail early Thursday morning.

SPD put out an alert about House on August 21, saying he was wanted for felony harassment, fourth-degree assault-DV and disclosing intimate images. At the time, he was believed to be on the South Hill.

It is not clear where House was arrested, but he now faces several new charges, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

House will make his first appearance in court on Thursday morning.

Spokane County has the highest rate of domestic violence offenses in the state of Washington. If you are a victim, there is help.