SPD: Unarmed man threatened to shoot gas station clerk, arrested on outstanding warrant

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a man who reportedly threatened to shoot a clerk at the Chevron gas station near 3rd Ave and Monroe.

The man, who has not been identified by name, was not armed and the clerk did not want to press charges.

Police said the man was visibly distraught and did not want to cooperate at first, but was eventually taken into custody.

He was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to a domestic violence/assault issue.

