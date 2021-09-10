SPD to temporarily suspends traffic unit

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.–The Spokane Police Department will temporarily suspend its traffic unit in the coming weeks.

The department says even though traffic is one of its biggest concerns in many neighborhoods, it doesn’t have enough people to work it. It’s because of a combination of a lack of applicants and resignations.

Although, they’re temporarily getting rid of the traffic unit, it doesn’t mean officers are not going to pull over drivers.

“If there are those that think this is going to be an open ticket to violate the rules of the road they’re going to find that our officers are going to still be making traffic stops, and issuing those citations,” Spokane Police Cheif Meidl said.

Over the summer, Chief Miedl says they had to call in officers to keep staffing levels at a minimum. He says they had officers who stayed after their shifts. SPD wanted to releive pressure on patrol staff so they started to brainstorm solutions.

“What’s the best thing for us to do as an agency to with the understanding that serving our community is our number one priority. However, what can we do that will help keep that level; of service with the community that we want, but also be the less disruptive to our staff,” Meidl said.

Meidl says the gap can be picked up by patrol beacause all officers are expected to make traffic stops. It’s just that traffic officers won’t be full time.

Chief Miedl also says for a lack of a better word, anti-police rhetoric has also impatcted the aplicant pool.

It’s not the first time SPD has pulled back traffic and other officers due to staffin problems, it also happened in the early 2000s.

The goal is to get the traffic unit back when staffing levels increase.

Right now, SPD has seen 17 retirements or resignaitions for 2021 and there are 10 open positions.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.