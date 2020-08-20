SPD: Strangulation suspect released without no contact order

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of strangling the mother of his children has been released from jail without a no-contact order, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Calvin Stephens, 26, is accused of strangling a woman at an apartment near N. Altamont St. and E. Wellesley Ave on Tuesday.

Responding officers said Stephens answered the door but refused to open it, while the victim ran out of the back door of the apartment.

The victim told officers she and Stephens share two children together, but live in separate apartment units. Stephens reportedly forced his way into her apartment, pinned her against the wall with both hands around her neck and restricted her ability to breathe for five to six seconds.

The victim said he then drug her around the home, splashed water on her until she could not breathe and then strangled her again on the couch while threatening to kill her.

Officers ultimately got Stephens out of the apartment with help from his father. He came outside with one of the children in his arms. Officers believe he was using the child as a shield so police would not take him into custody.

Officers were able to arrest him for second-degree assault and neither of the children were harmed.

Stephens was released on his own recognizance and was told to stay away from the victim, but no formal order was issued.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help.

