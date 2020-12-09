SPD: Officers see success in keeping people in crisis out of jails, hospitals

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police saw continued success in keeping people in crisis out of jails and hospitals in November, according to Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs Co-Deployed team data.

Law enforcement and behavioral health experts define a “crisis contact” as a person who is experiencing increased emotion and decreased reasoning. Officers from the Spokane Police Department and Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police Department work with clinicians from Frontier Behavioral Health to assist those in crisis in the community.

The teams, also known as the Behavioral Health Unity (BHU), saw increased calls to assist people in mental health crisis in November. The unit had 151 crisis contacts and relieved patrol of 245 calls, a saving of 152 hours for patrol.

According to SPD, 75 percent of the contacts had an outcome other than jail or hospitalization; 22.5 percent were emergently detained; 57.4 percent resulted in referral; and 8.1 percent were diverted from jail or the hospital.

Only .48 percent were arrested and there was zero use of force beyond handcuffing.

“BHU continues to work with all partners throughout the community and is unceasingly looking at ways to improve response and service,” SPD said in a release.

