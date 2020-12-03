SPD officer shot in the face with paintball gun, real firearm recovered from suspect

Erin Robinson

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police Department detective was shot in the face with a paintball gun early Thursday morning.

According to the SPD, the sergeant, who was in plain clothes, was finishing a detail in the Nevada corridor north of North Foothills Drive shortly after midnight.

As he was getting ready to leave, something started striking his car and he was struck in the face. He thought he had been shot, but then saw yellow paint on the side of his car.

He called for back up as the suspect drove away in a car. The car stopped in an alley near Bridgeport and Nevada, where the passenger, identified as 25-year-old Dezmyn Simpson, ran away.

The driver, 24-year-old David Medina, was taken into custody by the sergeant.

Another detective arrived to find Simpson in the area and stopped to ask him questions. SPD said Simpson was cooperative at first, sitting on a porch at the detective’s request.

The sergeant could be heard yelling commands in the alley, so one detective went to assist while another stayed with Simpson. It was at this point that Simpson reportedly jumped up and ran away.

Officers said he repeatedly reached for his waist band during the chase, but was caught and taken into custody. A search found he had a live round, a loaded extended or large capacity pistol magazine and an unloaded firearm. The unloaded firearm was determined to be stolen and he was also found with heroin.

A large paintball gun was found lying on the passenger side of the car where Simpson was first spotted by the sergeant.

Simpson, who has had additional felony convictions, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance.

