SPD: Officer injured when driver ran stop sign, crashed into patrol vehicle

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two people were injured, including a Spokane Police officer, when a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a patrol vehicle Wednesday morning.

Both the driver and officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the officer was driving north on Lincoln near 5th Ave when the citizen ran the stop sign. The crash happened outside of Deaconess Hospital and caught the attention of medical staff, who ran outside to help.

Spokane Fire crews had to extricate the citizen out of their car.

Major Crimes investigators responded to the scene and have taken over the investigation.

