SPD officer injured in suspected DUI crash while responding to infant medical emergency

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane police officer was injured in a crash while responding to a medical call of a one-month-old baby who was not breathing and turning blue.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N Lidgerwood St and E Empire Ave in the Nevada Heights neighborhood.

An SPD patrol officer was responding to the call when they collided with a pickup truck.

SPD said the police car was traveling east on Empire Ave with their emergency lights and siren turned on.

The truck was traveling south on Lidgerwood and failed to completely stop at the stop sign before hitting the police car. The SPD officer suffered minor injuries.

Police said the driver showed signs of being intoxicated and was processed for DUI. The criminal investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the crash. Their passenger was injured as well but is expected to recover. Both were taken to the hospital.

Other officers, Spokane Fire Department crews and AMR personnel responded to the original medical emergency and the baby survived.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.