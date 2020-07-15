SPD officer charged with vehicular assault pleads not guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Police officer accused of vehicular assault pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Officer Michael Brunner crashed his patrol vehicle into another car crossing at Lincoln and 5th Ave near Deaconness Hospital in March. The Washington State Patrol said he was driving 65 mph in a 25 mph zone before striking that car.

According to court documents, a witness claimed Brunner was tailgating her moments before, then passed her on a hill, revved his engine and crashed.

A lawyer for the couple in the car struck by Brunner has accused the police department of a cover up. Officers initially wrote them a ticket instead of investigating Brunner.

A spokesperson for the police department called the claim of a cover up “absolutely false.”

