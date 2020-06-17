SPD: Man used axe to break into N. Spokane home, strangled victim

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a domestic violence suspect they say strangled his victim.

Officers responded to a home in the Indian Trail area around 4 p.m. Monday for reports of a burglary – domestic violence call. The complainants said one victim was still inside and the suspect was actively involved in a fight with him.

The suspect, 34-year-old Carl Schneider, was said to have taken an axe from the backyard and smashed it through the rear glass door to get inside.

Officers said they walked into the house to find Schneider on top of the victim, who was lying motionless. SPD said there was blood on the walls and floor around the victim, and Schneider was actively strangling him.

According to police, Schneider refused to comply with commands to stop, so officers tased and handcuffed him.

Schneider was booked into jail and the victim was taken to the hospital with a potential skull fracture.

