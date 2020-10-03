SPD: Man killed in downtown Spokane stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Spokane that killed one man.
Police say the man was found bleeding on the sidewalk near Main and Division. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from what police believe are stab wounds.
Major Crimes detectives are now investigating. As of this writing, no one is in custody.
If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Check at 456-2233.
