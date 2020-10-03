SPD: Man killed in downtown Spokane stabbing

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Spokane that killed one man.

Police say the man was found bleeding on the sidewalk near Main and Division. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from what police believe are stab wounds.

Major Crimes detectives are now investigating. As of this writing, no one is in custody.

Spokane Police investigating a fatal stabbing downtown on Main between Browne and Division st. Police got a call about a man bleeding on the sidewalk around 5:30, paramedics took him to the hospital where he died. Police do not have any suspects. #4NewsNow — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 3, 2020

If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Check at 456-2233.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.