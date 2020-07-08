SPD: Man detained by security, arrested for stealing 85-year-old woman’s purse

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 53-year-old man was arrested for stealing an 85-year-old woman’s purse, according to the Spokane Police Department.

The victim had been shopping at a store on 3rd Ave in downtown Spokane Tuesday night when the theft happened. Police said she was unloading her purchases into her car when Steven C. Puckett took her shopping cart, which had her purse, and pushed it into the store.

The victim told a store employee and they immediately looked at the store’s surveillance cameras.

Puckett then continued to the back of the store, emptied the purse and hid it in the restroom, police said.

Security tried to stop Puckett as he left the store, but he reportedly became confrontational and refused to stop. Security was able to detain him across the street and recovered several of the victim’s items, including 11 credit cards and a wallet.

Puckett, a convicted felon, was arrested on 11 counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree theft.

