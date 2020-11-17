SPD: Man arrested for evading police with woman and child in the car

Erin Robinson

Credit: WADOC

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local man is accused of eluding police with a woman and child in his car, and causing a crash in the process.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers tried to pull over 31-year-old Nicholas Glitz near Illinois and Perry on Saturday.

Officers said the car initially stopped, but sped away quickly after. They learned a female passenger and a child were in the car with Glitz at the time, so they did not initiate a pursuit.

Police said Glitz was heading southbound on Perry and a struck a car that was crossing on Indiana. An elderly woman was driving, spun and struck the front of an STA bus that was waiting at the intersection. Both of those drivers received minor injuries.

Glitz reportedly drove away from the scene and dumped the car near Nora and Columbus, leaving the woman and child behind.

The next day, officers found Glitz at a home near Longfellow Elementary. They arrested him and charged him with attempting to elude, vehicle hit and run – injury, reckless endangerment and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Glitz has a previous history with law enforcement and has been convicted of 11 felonies.

