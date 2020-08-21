SPD: Malicious mischief, arson suspect hung over edge of cliff during standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. — An hours-long standoff on Thursday night involved a suspect suspending himself from a tree over the edge of a cliff.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers responded to a malicious mischief call in the Perry District around 9 p.m.

A man was seen walking up and down E. Harston breaking car windows and appeared to be high.

The suspect, 35-year-old Edmon Ling, ran north toward a vacant field when he saw police and went over the edge of a steep drop about 30 feet below. Officers said that is when he began to light the hillside on fire.

SPD discovered he had a large homeless camp in the area.

According to officers, Ling crawled out to the edge of an even larger drop, grabbed onto a small tree and suspended himself above a 50-75 foot cliff above the park and trail below.

Officers tried to talk to Ling and get him to surrender, but said he instead threw rocks and lit the grass on fire.

SWAT officers and Spokane Fire crews prepared to rappel down to the suspect and secured themselves to the hillside.

Ling reportedly continued to throw rocks, light fires and made threats against the wives and mothers of the officers on the scene for several hours.

Eventually, Ling moved a few feet further down the cliff and tied himself to a small tree with a short strap. Officers and firefighters were staged below in the case he fell.

Ling ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody around 1 a.m. He was charged with second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree assault, second-degree arson and obstructing.

