SPD looking for man who tried to lure teenage girl into alley near Rogers High School

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department needs your help finding a man who tried to lure a teenage girl into an alley near Rogers High School.

Police said the man approached the girl around 10:20 a.m. Monday near Rockwell and Perry. He told her he had a gun and demanded she go with him into an alley. Then, at one point during the interaction, the man grabbed her, according to officers. She was able to get away from him.

Police said the man they’re looking for is tall and thin. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, shorts and a bandana or mask over his face.

The Spokane Police Department asks anyone with security cameras in the area of Perry and Rockwell, specifically the 1300 block of East Rockwell, to check the footage and let investigators know if they see anything suspicious.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call crime check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident 2022-20004785.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.