Man who released threatening video online arrested for murder

by Will Wixey

Charles Edward Jackson Jr.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a homicide suspect who posted a video online, threatening the public and police.

Charles Edward Jackson Jr, 49, was taken into custody without incident Saturday evening.

Jackson is the suspect in a homicide that occurred in downtown Spokane on March 7. He released a video online saying he would not go back to prison and would ambush law enforcement, warning people to stay out of his way.

Authorities said Jackson has threatened law enforcement before, including pointing a gun at an SPD police officer.

It is not clear where Jackson was arrested, but he has been booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.

