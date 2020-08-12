SPD identifies officers involved in shooting of armed robbery suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have released the names of the two officers involved in a shooting on Crestline that took place late Friday.

The shooting took place when officers pulled over a man suspected of robbing multiple cell phone stores at gunpoint.

During the traffic stop, they say the man displayed a pistol. Officers tried to deescalate the situation and members of the SWAT team were called in to assist.

At one point, Officer Dale Harvey and Officer Christopher Johnson both shot at the man. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Following the shooting, police found a firearm in the car.

According to a release, Officer Harvey has been with the Spokane Police Department since November of 2011. Before his time with SPD, Harvey worked with the Western Washington University Police Department and Post Falls Police Department.

Currently, Harvey is an SPD Neighborhood Resource Officer and SWAT Team member.

Officer Johnson was hired with the SPD in 2007 and is currently a member of SWAT.

The shooting is under investigation by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.