SPD: DUI driver threatens another driver, not knowing it was an officer

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A suspected DUI driver reportedly made threats to another driver, not knowing it was a Spokane Police officer.

According to the Spokane Police Department, Charles Lebret, 52, was weaving in and out of traffic behind an officer near N. Nevada St and E. Lacrosse Ave on Saturday morning.

The officer said he could see Lebret in his rear view mirror as he got extremely close to the officer’s bumper. The officer changed lanes to let Lebret pass and so he could conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving.

Police said Lebret pulled up alongside the officer and made a two finger gun gesture, pointed it at the officer and them moved his thumb down as if firing the gun.

It was then that Lebret recognized he was making the motion at an officer; police said his facial expression changed and he quickly realized he had just threatened an officer.

The officer then followed behind Lebret’s vehicle trying to stop him, but he made a series of turns before eventually stopping.

Police said Lebret smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words. He was booked into jail for DUI and reckless driving.