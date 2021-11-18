SPD: Driver deliberately hit woman with car following altercation
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was injured when she was deliberately hit by a car near the House of Charity Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Spokane Police said two women had some sort of altercation before the crash.
The victim was walking north on Browne St. The other woman involved then drove her car the wrong way on Browne, striking the victim. The driver then hit a concrete structure.
Police have not identified the suspect, but said criminal charges are forthcoming. That will happen once she has been released from the hospital for evaluation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
