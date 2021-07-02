SPD contacting people who may not be getting themselves out of the heat

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police officers have been out checking on people who may not be getting themselves out of the heat.

On Friday, the department posted photos of officers contacting people who have been living outside, encouraging them to go to one of the city’s cooling centers.

Some have criticized the measures, saying it is inhumane for police to sweep homeless camps and arrest people during the hottest week in Spokane history.

SPD said it is trying to balance people’s freedom with public safety. While officers want to steer unhoused people to services, they will arrest people who obstruct law enforcement activity or violate city code.

