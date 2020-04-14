Sparkling Ice launches ‘Cheers to Heroes’ campaign

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

NEW YORK, USA - APRIL 12: Healthcare workers are seen in front of the Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, United States on April 12, 2020. Firefighters and New Yorkers cheered for healthcare workers who risk their lives to serve for new type of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle-based sparkling beverage brand Sparkling Ice, in partnership with the Honor Flight Network, has launched the company’s first “Cheers to Heroes” campaign.

The campaign intends to honor those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic by donating $400,000 to unsung community heroes.

Starting April 14, people can nominate an unsung hero in their community for a chance for the hero to win $10,000.

“Over the last few months, our entire country has come together to fight on the front lines and support one another as we face the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chris Hall CEO of Talking Rain, Sparkling Ice’s parent company, in a release. “As a company, it is our mission to support and give back to those who need it most, especially in these trying times. We want to honor the heroes who have had an immense impact on their local community, and we hope to bring a little bit of joy to these honorable people, who will forever have a lasting impact on their communities.”

After the nomination period closes, the top three entries will go to a vote before a winner is selected.

The winner will be announced August 7.

