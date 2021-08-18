Spark Central celebrates five years as a hub for creativity in Spokane

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spark Central is a non-profit that ignites the creativity, innovation, and imagination necessary for people to forge the path to their best future.

The non-profit breaks down barriers to creativity like cost, confidence, and access by offering transformative programs, access to innovative technology, and a welcoming creative community for youth, teens, and even adults of all economic backgrounds.

From August 24 to August 28, Spark Central is celebrating 5 years of igniting creativity, innovation, and imagination with a series of free community programs!

VIRTUAL REALITY PLAY TIME – TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 · 1 – 5 PM

