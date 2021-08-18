Spark Central celebrates five years as a hub for creativity in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spark Central is a non-profit that ignites the creativity, innovation, and imagination necessary for people to forge the path to their best future.
The non-profit breaks down barriers to creativity like cost, confidence, and access by offering transformative programs, access to innovative technology, and a welcoming creative community for youth, teens, and even adults of all economic backgrounds.
From August 24 to August 28, Spark Central is celebrating 5 years of igniting creativity, innovation, and imagination with a series of free community programs!
Explore the planet, play games or make art in 3D using our HTC Vive Virtual Reality equipment. To ensure the health and safety of all participants, play time will be limited to 20 minute turns. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a family member at least 13 years old.
All Ages · Dip your toes into fashion design and show off your style! Bring your own costume pieces or choose from pieces at Spark Central, then make your own accessories to complete your outfit. Starting at 2:30, we’ll take turns strutting down the runway for the cameras.
All Ages · Girls Rock Lab camp participants will perform at the Nest, an outdoor performing space in Kendall Yards! Join us as our young musicians share what they created with their bands. We’ll also welcome Girls Rock Lab alumni bands for a night of music and creativity.
All Ages · Play for prizes in a game of Bingo celebrating Spark Central’s five-year history. Bingo cards will be composed of past and present Spark Central programs and publications. Prize awards are limited to one per participant, and the game will end early if all prizes are won.
All Ages · Join us for an open mic with a theme of creativity and resilience. Adults, teenagers and kids are all welcome to share written works, songs, or even short performances! Sign ups for the open mic will open at 5:45 p.m.
All Ages · Meet staff, volunteers, and members of Spark Central’s creative community to mingle and reflect on five years of creativity, innovation, and imagination for all! Refreshments will be provided.
All Ages · Enjoy free birthday cupcakes and make your own serving of ice cream as we celebrate Spark Central’s fifth birthday! Up to five folks can make ice cream at a time using a rock salt trick. While you’re waiting for your turn, check out a creative kit, make us a birthday card, or find some books to take home. Kids will have priority to make ice cream, but everyone gets a cupcake!
COMMUNITY ART PROJECT: WINDOW DISPLAY – TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 – SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 · 12 – 7 PM
Draw your own art piece or write your own poem to add to Spark Central’s window display, themed around creativity and resilience. You don’t have to be a professional artist or poet to have your work displayed – pieces from kids, teens and adults of any age are welcome.
Spark Central is also looking for volunteers to be a part of this year’s Level Up mentoring and after-school program.
It runs in partnership with Spokane Public Schools at Audubon and Holmes Elementary Schools.