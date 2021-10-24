Southside Community Center to hold trick-or-treat party for kids

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? A trick-or-treat party will be held for kids on the South Hill on Halloween night.

The Southside Community Center will be holding an inside trick-or-treating party on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to attend.

The activities they can do include:

Trick-or-treat tables in the ballroom.

Play games.

Walk through a scary haunted hallway.

Masks are required for all attendees and volunteers. The event is free to the public.

The event is sponsored by Washington Trust Bank, Sir Speedy, Safeway and Trader Joe’s.

RELATED: Win some goodies at ‘Spo-Candy Crawl’ on Halloween weekend

RELATED: Silver Mountain Resort to host ‘Halloweekends’ this month