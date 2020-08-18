Southside Community Center raising funds to keep going with online estate sale

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Southside Community Center has had to close its doors to members and the public.

They say this has been devastating to members, many have been with the Center for over 20 years.

The Center is a place to for them to gather, socialize, travel, volunteer, exercise etc.

Lifelong friendships have occurred as a result of the members volunteering or attending programs.

Many are finding it lonely so they have someone at the center to answer the phones in case a member needs help or if they need to access books or puzzles from the library.

Because many programs and sources of income have been canceled, they are currently hosting an online estate sale, selling items of value that are either new or gently used.

You can also donate directly to the center.

The proceeds will help with operational costs to continue to keep the doors open until they can officially open and welcome back members, renters, and the public who use and need the facility.

In addition, they need to ensure they have the PPE equipment necessary for members and guests upon reopening.

These items will be sold on Facebook’s MarketPlace, Ebay, Craigslist, etc.

The best way to access the sale is to check the Southside Community Center Facebook page.

