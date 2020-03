Southern Idaho struck by 6.5 magnitude earthquake

Emily Oliver

If you just felt your house shake, you weren’t imagining things.

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck southern Idaho on Tuesday afternoon.

According to USGS, the earthquake hit roughly 72 kilometers west of Challis and ran 10 kilometers (just over 6 miles) deep.

Prelim M6.5 Earthquake southern Idaho Mar-31 23:52 UTC, updates https://t.co/LwObyJaSjV — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) April 1, 2020

