Southeast Spokane County Fair canceled because of COVID

by Melissa Luck

ROCKFORD, Wash – Organizers of the Southeast Spokane County fair have called off this year’s event, citing safety concerns and fewer volunteers.

The fair board voted unanimously to cancel the event.

Held each year in Rockford, this was supposed to be the 77th annual event.

The board said it also wants to ensure the safety of its volunteers and the community at large.

“With the rise in COVID cases and impact on our hospital systems, we felt it was best to delay our event another year,” the board said.

“The board is devastated by this determination, but is confident it was made with complete and thoughtful considerations of all options.”

The fair was scheduled for September 24th-26th.

Organizers of other major events have made similar announcements in recent weeks.

Pig Out in the Park was canceled. Hoopfest organizers made the decision to shut down that event this week.

Spokane County says plans for the annual Interstate Fair are still on. That fair is scheduled to start on September 11th.

