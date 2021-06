Southbound US-395 reopens near Ritzville after semi crash, oil spill

ADAMS CO., Wash. — Southbound US 395 about 20 miles south of Ritzville reopened Friday morning after a semi crashed, spilling hydraulic oil across both lanes.

The crashed happened Thursday afternoon and it took crews until about 4:00 a.m. Friday to get the area cleared.

Good Friday morning. It took most of the night but around 4 a.m. this morning southbound US 395 finally reopened to traffic after a tanker carrying hydraulic fluid crashed and spilled on the roadway. Big thanks to our crews who worked through the night to clean the roadway. https://t.co/NPVqbAxJMZ — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) June 18, 2021

