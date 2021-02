Crash cleared on SR 27 at I-90, injuries reported

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The southbound lane on SR 27 at I-90 was blocked due to a crash Wednesday morning.

According to WSDOT, the crash has been cleared.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney tweeted minor injuries were reported.

🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨 SB SR27 at I-90 the roadway is blocked for minor injury crash. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/fQi5wHRFCC — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 10, 2021

