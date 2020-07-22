‘South Pine Fire’ burns 100 acres southwest of Tonasket, Level 2 evacuations in effect

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

TONASKET, Wash. — A wildfire is burning 100 acres in Okanogan County, southwest of Tonasket.

The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team (IMT) has dubbed it the ‘South Pine Fire,’ and they report that ground and air firefighting resources are currently on-scene.

Unauthorized aircraft in the area have hindered fire crews’ efforts to battle the fire from above.

Level 2 evacuations have been ordered.

UPDATE: Fire now estimated at 100ac with active fire behavior and structures threatened. Level 2 evacs in progress in the area. Air Ops suspended due to unauthorized aircraft in the area. — SE_WA_IMT (@SE_WA_IMT) July 22, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.