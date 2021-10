South Hill’s Palouse Bar and Grill closes

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another Spokane restaurant has announced its permanent closure.

Palouse Bar and Grill, located on Spokane’s South Hill, closed its doors on Friday.

“It’s been an honor to serve and be a part of the Spokane community,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said.

The locally-owned restaurant opened in 2017.

