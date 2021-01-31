South Hill Safeway evacuated over possible chemical leak

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Safeway on 29th and Southeast Boulevard was evacuated Sunday morning.

It is not yet confirmed what happened, but Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says they are investigating a possible refrigerant leak — chemicals used to cool the coils of air conditioning units.

Witnesses say they smelled something near a meat display case, but it is not yet known if there was a visible spill or contamination.

Schaeffer said one person suffered some injury at the store, and left to seek treatment — the department followed up with them to determine if it was related to the hazmat call.

This is a developing story.

