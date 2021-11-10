South Hill library closing Friday for renovations

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane Public Library

SPOKANE, Wash. — The South Hill library is about to get a new makeover.

The branch will close on Friday for renovations.

The 15,000-square-foot space will get a full makeover, including an improved children’s discovery area, improved areas for quiet reading and study, and flexible use spaces for large or small meetings. There will also be capital improvements like ADA accessibility, HVAC systems and security upgrades.

The renovations are made possible by a 2018 bond that approved $77 million to go toward remodeling four existing libraries and building three new libraries.

Don't forget – tomorrow (November 11) is the last day South Hill Library will be open until fall 2022! When completed, the renovated South Hill Library will include an improved event space, 4 small study rooms, and a Turkey Treetops Children’s Playspace. pic.twitter.com/N9R3yueMPM — Spokane Public Library (@spokanelibrary) November 10, 2021

The Spokane Public Library recently opened the new and improved Shadle Park Library, as well as a brand new space called the Hive.

The South Hill library is expected to be closed until late summer/early fall 2022.

Learn more about the renovations here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Newly renovated Shadle Park Libary opens Wednesday

RELATED: The Hive is finally open! Spokane’s newest community space to learn, grow and explore is ready for the community

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.