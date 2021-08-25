South Hill dog owners fight to keep dog park at site of future middle school

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash.– Things got heated at a meeting in the South Hill over the location of a dog park.

Dog owners said they are being pushed out to make room for a new middle school. However, the land they’re fighting for was never meant to be a dog park.

The land was a buffer zone for the landfill that locals transformed into a dog park. At first, there was interest to sit the dog park over the closed landfill itself. However, the City discovered this couldn’t be done due to “regulatory and practical restraints.”

The dog park currently sits on 15 acres next to Mullan Road Elementary.

The park will soon have to be leveled to make way for Carla Peperzak Middle School, but pet owners are upset that they will not have a place to take their animals.

“This is the only off-leash dog park that I’m aware of that’s “spaceable”, that’s sizeable enough that my dogs can get exercise,” one dog owner said.

Spokane Public Schools has offered pet owners two short-term solutions, but not everyone is happy with the possible outcomes.

One five acres and the other is 5.5 acres split into two lots. It would have 3.8 acres on one side and 1.7 on the other. However, dog owners said that’s not enough.

“If we park at the 1.7 and we have to walk around, there’s no shoulder on the street,” said one dog owner.

Some even suggested moving the school. One person said SPS should look into the vacant ShopKo on Regal.

Many dog owners said they felt like they were getting pushed out. Others said they’ll just find somewhere else to go.

“Yes it’s a short-term problem, but it’s really the long term that I think we need to focus on,” a dog owner said.

Nothing was decided on during the Tuesday meeting. On top of these short-term solutions, the city’s parks and recreation department said it is looking to build a permanent dog park. SPS said it would even foot some of the bill with capital funds.

The parks and recreation department said it plans to find a permanent spot through planning and outreach. It should be done by spring 2023.

“This dog park is a valuable, valuable asset to the City of Spokane,” said Gail Newman, a dog park advocate. “2023 I want a 15-acre dog park with trees and fenced in just like this one because it is a jewel.”

Despite people suggesting to move the school, construction will still happen.

Some dog owners say the temporary sites are not enough in terms of space. Others say SPS should move the middle school to “another appropriate place.” “Dog parks are a real value to our city like Hoopfest,” another owner said. — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) August 25, 2021

