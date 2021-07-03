South Hill carjacking suspect in custody

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested carjacking suspect Raul Arevalo, who is allegedly involved in several collisions that happened last Tuesday.

On June 29, police responded to a car crash on 2nd Ave. and Thor St., where Arevalo allegedly carjacked the victim’s car after assaulting them and drove toward downtown Spokane.

Shortly afterwards, police said there was another collision on 7th and S. Washington involving the stolen car from the first collision. Arevalo allegedly attempted to carjack another person before fleeing the scene.

Police said the 23-year-old was taken into custody has been charged with first degree robbery and attempted first degree robbery.

