‘Sorry, not sorry’: Man caught cutting wood from state bridge sentenced to 17.5 months in prison

Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash.– A man caught chopping chunks of cedar from logs at the base of a bridge in Jefferson County was sentenced to more than a year in prison.

Troy Crandall, 63, was sentenced to 17.5 months and restitution of $20,220.60 for multiple charges.

The Washington State Department of Resources said in Oct. 2021, a deer hunter reported that somebody was stealing cedar behind one of its locked gates. When a DNR officer got there he found freshly cut cedar blocks. He also found two men sitting inside a car.

Those two men were cold, covered in cedar sawdust and smelled like chainsaw gas, according to DNR.

DNR said is officer asked the passenger what was going on and the driver, Crandall interjected “this is corporate b******t this bridge is just rotting away.”

Crandall said he had lived in the area for a long time and was “sorry, not sorry” for using a chainsaw on the bridge, according to DNR.

“To those who get caught endangering the public and DNR staff: ‘Sorry, not sorry,'” DNR tweeted Monday.

The other man who was with Crandall pled guilty and was sentenced to 12 months of DOC community custody and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution, DNR said.

“Remember, folks: Bridges are for crossing, not carving. Keep your chainsaws away,” DNR said in a tweet.

