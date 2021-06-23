Sorry, music fans: Monsters of Rock won’t rock Albi Stadium after all

Joe Albi Stadium's last event was almost the Monsters of Rock reunion tour

SPOKANE, Wash – What could have been a return to the glory days of Spokane’s Joe Albi Stadium won’t be happening. The Monsters of Rock reunion show won’t be the stadium’s swan song after all.

Show promoters brought up the idea in early 2020, before the COVID pandemic hit. The idea was revived earlier this year, as promoters asked the school board to hold off on demolishing Albi until August and let the concert take place first.

The original Monsters of Rock tour made a stop at Albi in 1988. Promoters said the reunion concert could be streamed worldwide.

But, the conversations on the topic went silent in recent weeks. 4 News Now confirmed with the school district Wednesday that the plan is dead.

According to a school district spokesperson, the school board was ready to go ahead with the show if Westcoast Entertainment was willing to pay the $500,000 it would cost to delay the Albi project. But, ultimately, the school district says the concert was cancelled because of “capacity issues.”

